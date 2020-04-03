This is How You Can Enjoy Netflix at Home

Enjoying Netflix at home can be one of those activities that families and friends enjoy together. There must be an original or special series that got you hooked on, bingeing on every episode for hours and hours at a time. Since this has been a staple nowadays, you can up your Netflix experience by adding some features and additional upgrades.

Host a Netflix Party

It is common for people to host a barbecue party over the live streaming of sports events and other televised shows so you can also adopt this tradition with your Netflix. Even if most people are likely to have their own subscription at home, attending a party for Netflix watching could be enticing if you are complete with food, refreshments, and set up. If you prefer, you can ask your friends to bring food with them as you can all chip in and have more options to try. Bonding becomes more memorable over food and drinks and this is very much attainable. You can designate a specific Netflix night every week so you and your family and friends have something to look forward to.

Make a Netflix Mode in Your Home

Netflix can be more enjoyable if you don’t make it just another television routine. The key to achieving this is by making sure that you have a stable internet connection in the first place. This is easy if you have a good provider and no other extreme activities including online games are done while watching. A subscription to it already equals a movie experience and you will be able to enjoy this fully by making a special setting to make your own home theatre. Invest in a good sound system to achieve that movie theater feel. As much as possible, dim the lights and make yourselves comfortable while watching. Making a pillow fort while watching under the sheets is a great way to bring that cinematic experience even when you are in your pajamas.

Make a Viewing Schedule

With the great library that Netflix has, it is not surprising if people around want to watch different movies or series. This is often the case in families with access to different accounts, they want to stick to what they prefer. If this is the case, gather your family and convince them to watch over a viewing schedule so everyone will be able to see what others are interested in and you can have a chance to view your favorite show with your loved ones as well. Your viewing schedule should be agreed upon by everyone so you have a fair share of screentime.

Netflix has given every home an opportunity to experience a different kind of viewing without the need to spend a lot of money on tickets and other entertainment. You can improve this experience further by following these simple steps. This can be your chance to have something to bond over with as you enjoy the quality shows, series, and movies offered by this platform.