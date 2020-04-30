Gurvey’s Law Podcast: Alki David on Lisa Bloom’s Crimes, Smoking with Mike Tyson

The top legal talk show on KABC and all podcast outlets had tech mogul Alki David on for a second time this week to slam the Allred and Bloom conspiracy against him and to dish on Charlie Sheen, Cory Feldman, Jonathan Rhys Myers, Harry & Meghan, Sting and cloning

Controversial billionaire Alki David was a special guest on KABC’s Gurvey’s Law this week and the conversation was as wild and shocking as you’d expect. Despite the show’s dedication to examining current legal events with the utmost seriousness, hosts Alan Gurvey and Keri Kasem were rolling on the floor laughing as David took shots at California employment law and spoke about everything from his cloned dog Vader to his weed-infused friendship with Mike Tyson. Alki was joined by his girlfriend, the rising TikTok star Leylaaq, his attorney Fred Heather of Glaser Weil and Alki’s cloned dog Vader.

By far the most important topic was Lisa Bloom and her mother Gloria Allred. Gurvey provided the forum for Alki and Fred to explain the origins of the conspiracy led by the two TV-star lawyers.

“They are criminals, and I’m showing that in several new legal actions. They are horrible, horrible people,” said Alki David.

“I should interject here,” said Gurvey. “These are not the opinions of KABC or this show.”

But Keri Kasem jumped in: “Well they are mine! About Lisa Bloom for sure–I 100% agree.”

Lisa Bloom, an associate of convicted serial rapist Harvey Weinstein, had been on Gurvey’s Law in February and spoke about Alki’s unorthodox self-representation in the case she lost, Elizabeth Taylor v. Alki David. Clearly humiliated that it ended in a mistrial, with 8 of the 12 jurors siding with David, Bloom tried to trash talk her opponent by saying he was smoking weed during the trial and claiming she was afraid of him. Gurvey’s Law asked Alki David in as a guest because her accusations smacked of slander and needed to be rebutted.

“And didn’t you accuse Lisa Bloom of farting during the trial?” Kasem asked.

“I did,” Alki said. “She stunk up the place every day.”

But the conversation turned serious as Alki and Fred explained how Bloom and Allred coached a connected group of accusers to lie and recruit false witnesses. Alki even explained how a lawyer for a previous plaintiff had come over to his side and was now working against the conspirators. Alki also revealed that he is filing a complaint against Gloria Allred and her partner Nathan Goldberg with the California State Bar this week.

The case of Grant Zimmerman came up—an ex-employee who Alki hired despite Zimmerman having spent two stints in jail in order to give him a chance in life.

“Zimmerman is suing me for 2 Girls 1 Cup being shown in the office. This convict, whose been stabbed and associated with guns is crying because of content that George Clooney showed on the Tonight Show,” Alki explained.

“In the context of the content that all of the employees were making and selling and knew about at FilmOn, the showing of that video isn’t an issue,” said Fred. “It’s all about the context.”

“I get that,” said Gurvey. “I’ve represented people in porn. I represented Puss n’ Boots when she fell of the stage stripping.”

“If you know Puss n’ Boots, you know Ron Jeremy,” said Alki. “Case in point: At FilmOn we had Ron Jeremy naked mud wrestling for a video.”

“Zimmerman’s attorney has Corona,” added Alki. “I’ve offered to provide Swissx’s various treatments to help her.”

Garvey turned the conversation back to Bloom and Allred: “So you believe there is a conspiracy…”

“Not believe,” interrupted Alki. “I know. I have enormous amounts of evidence. That at it’s genesis, it was a conspiracy and it continues to be a litany of criminal activity in courtrooms and lies. We have smoking guns.”

Gurvey turned to Alki’s girlfriend.

“Alki’s very outspoken and a lot of people don’t understand his personality,” said Leylaaq.

“Do you?” asked Gurvey

“I do,” she said. “It took time but I figured him out. He’s genuine, kind , sensitive. No one really sees that.

“How did it make you feel during the trials,” asked Kasem.

“It was very hard. I had to leave several times. It was hard to sit there and hear people tear him down and lie.”

Fred stepped to the mike: “I just want to say something about that Elizabeth Taylor trial because that’s the trial where Alki was given the most latitude to defend himself and you know what? The judge said when you keep calm you’re actually a pretty good lawyer. In that trial two of the other plaintiffs suing him go to testify for taylor despite their own financial interest in the outcome. But Alki still got 8 of the jurors to side with him! I asked the jurors and they said the only reason he didn’t win outright is he spoke out of turn sometimes when he got agitated.

“Let me tell you about one bit of testimony,” Fred continued. “Alki asked one former employee, ‘Have you ever seen me do a random act of kindness?’ And he said, ‘You know what? Yes.’ And he told the story of a young couple where one had terminal cancer and their dream was to get married. Alki threw the whole wedding for them at his house in Malibu–sadly one died two weeks later and the other shortly after that. But that’s Alki David. Not the accusations made in these cases.”

Garvey said, “We’ve had Allred and Bloom in here and I have a feeling they disagree about Alki and his behavior over all.”

“So then explain how most of these jurors in this case believed him,” Fred said. “Despite all the witnesses testifying against him?”

“That’s the amazing thing,” Leylaaq said. “It twas a 5 week trial and they believed him because the jurors were able to really see who he is

“What about the Mahim Khann case?” Garvey asked.

“He was not allowed to put on any defense,” Fred said.

There’s much much more on the podcast including Alki discussing his admiration for both Charlie Sheen and Corey Feldman, his belief that Snoop Dogg and Mike Tyson are “great magicians”, the day he called his neighbor Sting a “cunt” and the news that Meghan and Harry may be moving in near him in Malibu. Listen to the Gurvey’s Law podcast wherever you get your podcasts or visit them here.