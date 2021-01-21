Donald Trump and Patriot Army of 1776 seize control of Washington DC

Things are not unspooling the way many expected–but that doesn’t mean the arrests, the media takeover and military control are not underway

Many patriots have expressed concern that the events of January 20th have not happened exactly the way they predicted. But Shockya sources make it clear that it’s just more nuanced than the televised drama some hoped for. There is a massive military presence in Washington D.C., the Pentagon has closed its doors to Biden’s people, and media control is slowly being turned over to Trump. Most importantly, our sources say, Biden, Harris, Schumer, Pelosi and others are actually already in custody — with much of the afternoon’s events made up of pre-taped material to keep the public cool….for now.

Video of soldiers turning their back to Biden’s motorcade hammer it home: he is not their president.

“Here’s what you’re going to see very soon,” said our intelligence analyst. “The media black out is still coming, the Emergency Broadcast System will still be key. Trump will establish a new seat of power in Florida for now, though Texas is clearly a stronghold for him. When the time comes it will be revealed that everyone in the Biden administration has been arrested.”

The deeper level that insiders are talking about is that the Constitution the U.S. has been operating on is a sham, and Trump will unveil the new one, based on the original. Since the Constitution originally written was bastardized after the 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, people will understand Donald Trump has been the legitimate 17th President of the U.S.A. Nothing happening now can be seen as “unconstitutional” since the country has not been operating with a legitimate constitution for some time.

Why now? The urgency of these moves comes as China has boxed the West in by setting it up with the fake pandemic to scare it into submission, the complete destruction of its economy and cultural institutions, and the final blow, the vaccines that many believe will reign death upon us and bring new levels of control.

China has been aided by its control of Deutsche Bank which foisted the fraudulent PCR Test upon the West, and its control of all major Western media through companies it wholly owns, like COMCAST/NBC/Universal and others it has complete control over in other ways such as Viacom, Facebook and more.

“The world is in chaos,” said our Davos insider. “Governments are falling everywhere just this week, including, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Estonia and Kuwait. And God only knows, literally, what’s happening at the Vatican — with 9 cardinals disappeared (under the story that they died of COVID) in one day. Major players are jumping out of windows as they realize they’ve lost and Trump will prevail. We’ll be seeing more of that, sadly.”

