A Nightmare Wakes Mary Shelley as She Writes Her Masterpiece in Thriller’s DVD Giveaway

Sometimes the most frightening experiences in life can take place entirely in a person’s mind. Acclaimed ‘Frankenstein’ author, Mary Shelley, is contending with such occurrences in the new thriller, ‘A Nightmare Wakes.’ The title dreams she begins developing while scribing her hit book are making her question what’s truly happening in her real life, and what’s only ensuing in what will become her signature novel.

RLJE Films will distribute the feature on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on Tuesday, July 6.

Nora Unkel made her feature film writing and directorial debuts on the thriller. ‘A Nightmare Wakes’ stars Alix Wilton Regan (‘The Wife’), Giullian Gioiello (‘Scream: The TV Series’), Claire Glassford (‘Collateral Beauty’), Philippe Bowgen (‘The Mick,’ ‘Supernatural’) and Lee Garrett (‘The Undoing’).

‘A Nightmare Wakes’ follows author Mary Shelley (Regan), who, while composing ‘Frankenstein,’ descends into an opium-fueled fever dream and carries on a torrid love affair at a remote lake house. As she writes, the characters of her novel come to life and begin to plague her relationship, which forces everyone, including herself,—to question her sanity.