A Nightmare Wakes Mary Shelley as She Writes Her Masterpiece in Thriller’s DVD Giveaway

The DVD cover for writer-director Nora Unkel’s thriller, ‘A Nightmare Wakes.’
Sometimes the most frightening experiences in life can take place entirely in a person’s mind. Acclaimed ‘Frankenstein’ author, Mary Shelley, is contending with such occurrences in the new thriller, ‘A Nightmare Wakes.’ The title dreams she begins developing while scribing her hit book are making her question what’s truly happening in her real life, and what’s only ensuing in what will become her signature novel.

RLJE Films will distribute the feature on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on Tuesday, July 6. The DVD will be sold for an SRP of $27.97, and include several bonus features, including cast audition tapes, Max Fedore concept art, Ginna Wall concept character sketches, Jenn Stroud costume design sketches, Deidra Catero sketch art, Alex Schaefer concept poster, ‘A Nightmare Wakes’ proof of concept and the featurette, ‘A First Look at ‘A Nightmare Wakes.’

In honor of ‘A Nightmare Wakes’ disc distribution, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a DVD of the drama. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘A Nightmare Wakes’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until July 6, the day of the movie’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On July 6, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

Nora Unkel made her feature film writing and directorial debuts on the thriller. ‘A Nightmare Wakes’ stars Alix Wilton Regan (‘The Wife’), Giullian Gioiello (‘Scream: The TV Series’), Claire Glassford (‘Collateral Beauty’), Philippe Bowgen (‘The Mick,’ ‘Supernatural’) and Lee Garrett (‘The Undoing’).

‘A Nightmare Wakes’ follows author Mary Shelley (Regan), who, while composing ‘Frankenstein,’ descends into an opium-fueled fever dream and carries on a torrid love affair at a remote lake house. As she writes, the characters of her novel come to life and begin to plague her relationship, which forces everyone, including herself,—to question her sanity.

