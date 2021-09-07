Swissx Sponsored CBD Traveling Wellness Shows Highlight How its Products Help Aid in Relaxation Techniques

Swissx is introducing people across the United States to the powerful wellness benefits of its CBD products. In an effort to share its products, which are the purest and most respected currently available on the CBD market, with those Americans who are interested in relaxation techniques, the company is bringing its traveling shows on its sponsored trucks around the country.

The shows will feature performances from internationally renowned musicians. There will also be appearances by famed entertainers who support Swissx’s products and mission to encourage its users to engage in a healthier lifestyle.

All of Swissx’s products come from specially developed strains of hemp that’s grown and processed in Switzerland. The company uses advanced, ultra-efficient extraction processes to cost effectively produce a wide range of CBD products. Swissx sells a wide range of CBD products in low THC and no THC form, including flower, oil, pre-rolled joints and infused Swiss chocolates.

Swissx was launched by billionaire entrepreneur and company CEO, Alki David. His vision is to provide a transformational experience for all those who use Swissx’s CBD products.

Fans of the brand include Tommy Chong, Scott Disick, Dave Navarro, Donatella Versace, Ray J and Jonathan Rhys Myers. Snoop Dogg has even given Swissx shoutouts on his social media accounts.

Swissx has extensive distribution both online via its official website and brick-and-mortar retail stores. The company’s products are also available in Beverly Hills doctors’ offices and high-end health food stores. Swissx is also the first CBD product to be sold in one of the world’s most popular convenience stores, 7-11.

In addition to its notable CBD product line, the company has also garnered success for its streaming service, Swissx TV. The company enables viewers to watch live and recorded international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.

David has spoken about Swissx’s CBD products on his Instagram page.