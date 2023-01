This Week’s A Hole Is From Gstaad Switzerland!

According to our Victim, Ben Worbs is a philanderer real estate developer in the little village of Gstaad, Switzerland, has been named in US court documents as “property rentals scammer “A-Hole Number 1”. The same old game of keeping deposits from rental clients and then ghosting them when they go. Ever tried complaining in Swiss German?

“Ich bin totally effed up, slowed down in Gstaad!”