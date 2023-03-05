Shocking Report: Over 80% of Nonbinary Individuals Fear Job Search Consequences Due to Gender Identity – Is Your Workplace Inclusive Enough?

A new report released by Business.com has revealed shocking statistics about the experiences of nonbinary individuals in the workplace. According to the report, over 80% of nonbinary individuals believe that identifying as nonbinary would have a negative impact on their job search, while 51% feel that their gender identity has already affected their workplace experience.

These findings highlight the ongoing struggles that nonbinary individuals face in their efforts to secure employment and advance their careers. Despite the growing awareness of gender identity and expression, many workplaces still lack inclusive policies and practices that would enable nonbinary individuals to feel valued and supported.

Our research on hiring bias against #nonbinary people was featured in @CNBC today. We found that resumes with they/them pronouns were more likely to be overlooked by employers, leading nonbinary applicants to receive fewer phone screens and interviews: https://t.co/nw7aDrTvGm — business.com (@businessdotcom) March 3, 2023

In fact, the Business.com report found that many nonbinary individuals feel compelled to hide their gender identity in order to avoid discrimination or negative repercussions at work. This not only creates a stressful and uncomfortable work environment, but also hinders their ability to bring their whole selves to work and contribute fully to their teams and organizations.

As the business world continues to evolve and diversify, it is crucial that employers take steps to create more inclusive and supportive workplaces for all individuals, regardless of their gender identity or expression. This includes implementing policies that protect against discrimination and harassment, providing training and education on gender diversity, and fostering a culture of openness and acceptance.

By taking these steps, businesses can not only attract and retain top talent from diverse backgrounds, but also create a more equitable and just society for all. The time for action is now, and we must all work together to ensure that nonbinary individuals are able to thrive and succeed in the workplace.