California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Secret Trip to Mexico Amid Winter Storms Sparks Outrage and Calls for Action

California Governor Gavin Newsom has come under fire after it was revealed that he took a secret trip to Baja California, Mexico, while his constituents were left to deal with dangerous winter storms and power outages.

According to reports, Governor Newsom had taken the trip for personal reasons, and did not inform his constituents or state officials. This news has sparked outrage among Californians who are struggling with the effects of multiple winter storms that have caused power outages and dangerous road conditions.

Gavin Newsom roasted for leaving California on 'personal travel' amid devastating winter storms https://t.co/AuYA9OoCVy — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 4, 2023

Critics have compared this incident to the controversy that surrounded Senator Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun, Mexico, during the power outages in Texas in February 2021. Despite the similarities, however, the mainstream media has been relatively quiet about Governor Newsom’s trip.

Meanwhile, residents in San Bernardino, California, have been left stranded and running out of supplies due to the heavy snowfall from the latest winter storm. The area has been buried under several feet of snow, making it difficult for people to leave their homes or access necessary supplies.

Local officials have been working around the clock to clear the roads and provide assistance to those in need, but the situation remains dire. Some residents have even resorted to melting snow for drinking water.

As Californians continue to grapple with the effects of the winter storms, many are calling on Governor Newsom to address the situation and provide much-needed assistance to those in need. Some have even called for his resignation in light of the controversy surrounding his secret trip.

Despite the criticism, Governor Newsom has yet to issue a public statement about the incident. As the situation in California continues to unfold, many are left wondering how their elected officials will respond to the need s of their constituents in this time of crisis.