California Governor Sees Kamala Harris as the Natural Heir to President Biden

In a recent exclusive interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, California Governor Gavin Newsom made waves by voicing his strong endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the heir apparent to President Joe Biden’s legacy. Newsom’s remarks provided a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the Democratic Party’s plans for the 2024 presidential election.

Governor Newsom, a prominent figure in Democratic politics, left no room for ambiguity as he threw his support behind a Biden-Harris ticket for the upcoming election cycle. Notably, Newsom himself showed no inclination to enter the presidential race, seemingly content with the existing leadership.

Host Chuck Todd didn’t let Newsom off the hook that easily, posing the question: “If President Biden opts not to run, should we consider you a viable candidate?” Newsom’s response was a resounding vote of confidence in Biden’s intention to seek re-election, asserting, “We need to dispel any doubts about his candidacy; President Biden is running, and I have every expectation that he will win a second term.”

Governor Newsom didn’t mince words in criticizing members of his own party who have entertained the notion that President Biden might not pursue re-election. He firmly asserted his belief in the president’s strength as a candidate, highlighting the unity and resolve among Democrats.

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) says Democrats "need to move past" their worries about whether President Biden is really running for re-election.

What do you tell donors who are handwringing over this?

"Time to move on. Let's go."

Todd pressed further on the role Kamala Harris would play if President Biden decided not to run. Newsom pondered aloud, “Should we interpret that as an indication that if, for some reason, President Biden doesn’t run, everyone should rally behind Vice President Harris?”

Despite Harris facing criticism during her tenure as vice president, Democratic strategists and allies have consistently defended her, attributing the negative scrutiny to factors such as racism and sexism. Governor Newsom’s endorsement of Harris adds an intriguing dimension to the ongoing conversation about her political future.

As the 2024 presidential election draws closer, the Democratic Party seems to be leaning towards continuity with President Biden and Vice President Harris. Governor Newsom’s endorsement serves as a testament to the growing consensus within the party and the potential significance of their political alliance.