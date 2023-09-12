esla’s Dojo Supercomputer: The $500 Billion Game Changer in Electric Vehicles

In a groundbreaking revelation, financial experts at Morgan Stanley have projected a staggering $500 billion surge in Tesla’s market value, courtesy of the formidable Dojo supercomputer. This electrifying news sent Tesla’s stock soaring by over 6% during early trading hours today. Spearheading this prophetic prediction is none other than the seasoned Tesla analyst, Adam Jonas, who leads the Morgan Stanley team.

So, what is this Dojo supercomputer, and how could it be the catalyst for such an astronomical leap in Tesla’s worth? The answer lies in its potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Analysts believe that Dojo could open doors to previously untapped revenue streams, mainly through the widespread adoption of robotaxis and cutting-edge software services.

Drawing a parallel with the meteoric rise of Amazon Web Services, these experts foresee Dojo at Tesla as a game-changing force, much like the one that propelled Amazon’s profitability to unprecedented heights. It prompts the age-old debate: Is Tesla primarily an auto company, or does it deserve the tech giant status? According to the Morgan Stanley note, it’s a bit of both, but the true goldmine lies in software and services revenue.

Dojo, the supercomputer that Tesla has been diligently crafting for the past five years, is engineered to train AI systems for complex tasks. This includes assisting Tesla’s renowned driver-assistance system, Autopilot, as well as driving its ambitious “Full Self-Driving” endeavors.

What truly excites these analysts is Dojo’s potential to explore entirely new markets, far beyond the conventional model of selling vehicles at a fixed price. This cutting-edge technology could be the linchpin in Tesla’s strategy to evolve into a multifaceted tech giant, revolutionizing transportation in the process.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Tesla aficionados eagerly anticipate the forthcoming unveiling of the latest iteration of Tesla’s full self-driving system by year-end. Additionally, Tesla’s next AI day, scheduled for early 2024 (though the official announcement is pending), promises to be a pivotal event that’s poised to reshape the future of electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

As investors watch with bated breath, it’s clear that Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer is not just a tech marvel but a potential game-changer in the EV industry’s ongoing saga.