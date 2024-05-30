Trump and Musk Discuss Advisory Role as Relationship Warms Ahead of 2024 Election

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been in talks about a potential advisory role for the Tesla CEO should Trump win the White House in the 2024 election. This development marks a significant shift in the previously frosty relationship between the former president and the tech billionaire.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that while the role is not fully defined and may not come to fruition, the two men have explored ways to involve Musk in shaping policies related to border security and the economy. These are areas where Musk has recently become more vocal, expressing strong opinions on social media and in public forums.

In addition to potential advisory duties, Musk and billionaire investor Nelson Peltz have briefed Trump on a data-driven project aimed at preventing voter fraud. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure election integrity, an issue that has been a focal point for Trump and his supporters.

Peltz and Musk have also informed Trump of an influence campaign targeting elite business circles. This effort involves hosting gatherings of powerful business leaders to sway them against supporting President Biden’s re-election campaign. This strategic networking aims to consolidate support among influential figures in the business community, leveraging their collective clout to shape the political landscape.

Trump has expressed his desire to involve Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, more actively in his administration should he win the presidency. Unlike many of his billionaire peers, Musk has indicated he is not interested in simply contributing financially to super PACs, which can accept unlimited donations from wealthy donors. Instead, Musk prefers to leverage his influence within elite business and technology circles to galvanize support against Biden.

Musk’s unconventional approach aligns with his reputation for defying traditional norms in the business world. His willingness to use his platform and connections to influence political outcomes highlights his strategic thinking and commitment to impactful involvement over passive financial support.

As the 2024 election approaches, the evolving partnership between Trump and Musk underscores the dynamic and increasingly influential role that business leaders can play in shaping political campaigns and policy discussions. This collaboration could signal a new era of elite involvement in politics, with significant implications for both the economy and governance.