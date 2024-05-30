Following a unanimous guilty verdict against Donald Trump handed down by New York jurors on Thursday, several notable events unfolded. Most significantly, a surge of activity overwhelmed Trump’s donation page, causing it to crash as supporters flocked to contribute.

Outside the courthouse, former President Trump addressed the media, expressing his views on the verdict and the judge. Meanwhile, on social media platform X, numerous users reported difficulties accessing the donation site, highlighting the overwhelming response from Trump supporters.

Among the most striking reactions was from Shaun Maguire, who shared his decision to donate $300,000 to Trump’s campaign. Maguire, in a bold and candid post, acknowledged the potential personal and professional fallout from his contribution. “I’m prepared to lose friends. Here’s why,” he began his explanation.

I just donated $300k to President Trump The timing isn't a coincidence https://t.co/LDU4nJ8FBx — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) May 30, 2024

Maguire’s journey reflects a significant shift in his political stance. He admitted to initially being influenced by media narratives and supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016 out of fear of Trump. By 2020, his disillusionment led him to abstain from voting. Now, as the 2024 election approaches, he firmly backs Trump, calling it “one of the most important elections of my lifetime.”

Aware of the backlash, Maguire stated, “I know that I’ll lose friends for this. Some will refuse to do business with me. The media will probably demonize me, as they have so many others before me. But despite this, I still believe it’s the right thing to do. I refuse to live in a society where people are afraid to speak.”

Adding to his provocative stance, Maguire touched on the controversial topic of Russian interference in the 2016 election. He confessed to still holding certain beliefs about the issue, but with a nuanced perspective. “I believe the 2016 election was manipulated to hurt Hillary Clinton and to help Donald Trump. Russia’s implicit support for Trump made me deathly afraid of him getting elected as President,” he admitted.

However, Maguire noted that his fears were unfounded as Trump’s presidency revealed a strong foreign policy, particularly against Russia. “I was wrong, and Russia miscalculated. President Trump turned out to be a master of foreign policy and particularly strong towards Russia.”

This dramatic shift in support and the subsequent crash of Trump’s donation page underscore the intense and polarizing nature of current American politics. As the 2024 election cycle heats up, moments like these highlight the fervent dedication of Trump supporters and the profound impact of high-profile endorsements.