Biden Administration Quietly Approves Ukrainian Strikes in Russia: WW3 On The Horizon?

In a significant policy reversal, the Biden administration has discreetly granted Ukraine permission to strike within Russian territory, specifically near Kharkiv, using U.S.-supplied weapons. This move marks a substantial shift in the U.S. stance and aims to bolster Ukraine’s defenses amid escalating Russian aggression.

Biden allows Ukraine to hit some targets in Russia with US weapons // https://t.co/UrMOuMANNc — Metro COLA (@MetroCOLA) May 31, 2024

A senior U.S. official revealed, “The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S. weapons for counter-fire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them.” This directive underscores a nuanced change; the policy of prohibiting long-range strikes deep into Russia remains intact.

This strategic decision came after a direct request from Ukraine, following intensified Russian offensives on Kharkiv earlier this month. Officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the U.S. decision was made to provide Ukraine with the “flexibility” needed to defend itself more effectively. The second official added, “Ukraine can now use American-provided weapons, such as rockets and rocket launchers, to shoot down launched Russian missiles heading toward Kharkiv.”

This new allowance means Ukrainian forces can target Russian troops amassing near the border, and intercept bombers launching attacks, enhancing their defensive capabilities without extending the conflict deeper into Russian territory. Importantly, restrictions remain on the use of U.S. weapons for long-range attacks or against civilian infrastructure.

The policy shift comes in response to deteriorating battlefield conditions in Kharkiv, where Russian advances have pressured Ukrainian defenses. The administration, initially cautious to avoid escalating the conflict and increasing direct U.S. involvement, has now pivoted to a more supportive stance in light of Ukraine’s pressing needs.

This decision, while significant, is carefully calibrated. The intent is to provide immediate tactical advantages to Ukrainian forces without provoking broader hostilities. By limiting the scope of permissible strikes, the administration seeks to balance supporting Ukraine and maintaining a measured approach to U.S. involvement in the conflict.