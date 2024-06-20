China’s Farmland Purchases Near U.S. Military Bases Raise Espionage Concerns

The recent acquisitions of American farmland by Chinese companies near critical U.S. military bases have raised alarm bells regarding national security. The New York Post reports that Chinese firms have bought land close to 19 military installations, from Florida to Hawaii, prompting fears of espionage or sabotage.

EXCLUSIVE: Map shows Chinese-owned farmland next to 19 US military bases in ‘alarming’ threat to national security: experts https://t.co/7LYbLbi88k pic.twitter.com/401yvNu9Jc — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2024

These purchases have been strategically located near key military sites such as Fort Liberty in North Carolina, Fort Cavazos in Texas, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California, and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. The proximity of these land acquisitions to vital military infrastructure has sparked serious concerns among security experts.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert S. Spalding III expressed his worries, stating, “It is alarming we do not have laws on the books that would prevent the Chinese from buying property in the U.S.” The lack of regulatory measures to curb such acquisitions poses a significant threat to national security, as it opens the door for potential intelligence-gathering activities.

The fear is that Chinese landowners could use these properties to establish surveillance operations under the guise of agricultural activities. Possible espionage tactics might include setting up reconnaissance posts, installing tracking devices, and employing radar and infrared technology to monitor military movements. The use of drones to gather intelligence is another potential risk that cannot be ignored.

These concerns are not unfounded. Given the strategic importance of the affected military bases, any unauthorized surveillance or intelligence-gathering could have serious implications for U.S. national security. The ability to monitor and track military activities would provide valuable information to foreign adversaries, potentially compromising operational security and readiness.

The situation has prompted calls for legislative action to prevent foreign entities, particularly those from rival nations, from acquiring land near sensitive military installations. Without such measures, the U.S. remains vulnerable to espionage and other covert activities that could undermine national security.