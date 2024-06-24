Call for Drug Test for Biden Sparks Controversy Ahead of Debate

In a bold move, Republican Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas has called for President Joe Biden to take a drug test prior to the upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump. Jackson, who previously served as White House physician under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, made this demand during an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson calls on Biden to take drug test before Trump debate https://t.co/Q0PwvbWR1H — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 24, 2024

Jackson expressed his concerns via social media, sharing a video clip from his interview and writing, “DRUG TEST BIDEN BEFORE THE DEBATE! Will we see Sleepy Joe, who lives in the White House Basement, or will we see Jacked-Up Joe who made an appearance at the State Of The Union??? The American people deserve to know if their ‘President’ is taking Performance Enhancing Drugs!”

During his interview with host Maria Bartiromo, Jackson elaborated on his position, stressing the importance of transparency and the public’s right to know about the health and cognitive fitness of their leader. “We have a serious problem here,” Jackson stated, pointing out that his request for Biden to take a cognitive test has been ongoing. “It’s embarrassing that I have to do this, and it’s really embarrassing as a former White House physician to have to do something like this, but we don’t have any choice based on what’s going on,” he added.

Jackson’s demands for a drug test, both before and after the debate, are specifically aimed at detecting performance-enhancing drugs. His calls have resonated with many Americans who share his concerns about the president’s cognitive health and overall fitness for office. “I’m gonna be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate,” Jackson emphasized.

This development has added another layer of intensity to the already charged political atmosphere, with significant implications for the upcoming debate. As the nation watches, the question remains whether Biden will comply with Jackson’s demand and what impact this might have on the perceptions of his fitness for office.