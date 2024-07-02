Biden Campaign Donors’ Ultimatum: Two-Week Grace Period After Debate Performance

In the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s contentious debate with former President Donald Trump, campaign donors are reportedly granting Biden a two-week grace period to rebound, as revealed by The Post. This brief window follows what many saw as a lackluster performance by the 81-year-old president, raising concerns among his financial backers.

Democratic donors give Biden a two-week grace period for polls to fall after debate https://t.co/fTobeyoXxD pic.twitter.com/q13kG9MDHy — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2024

Sources familiar with a recent call involving top campaign contributors shared insights into the growing unease within Biden’s donor base. “Any decline in the president’s polling numbers after those two weeks will become problematic and difficult for donors to stomach,” disclosed an insider privy to the discussions.

The Democratic National Finance Committee held an extended Zoom call, lasting over an hour, aimed at reassuring key donors and quelling any rumors of Biden potentially ending his re-election bid. The call was part of a concerted effort to maintain confidence and stability within the campaign amidst a turbulent political climate.

Despite attempts to mitigate concerns, the urgency conveyed by donors underscores the critical nature of the coming weeks for Biden’s campaign. The president’s team is acutely aware that sustained declines in polling could significantly impact financial support and overall campaign momentum.

The two-week grace period marks a crucial juncture for Biden as he seeks to solidify his position and regain donor confidence. His performance in upcoming engagements and public appearances will be pivotal in determining whether he can reverse any negative perceptions and sustain his re-election efforts.

