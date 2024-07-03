Obama Turns: Biden’s Reelection Path Grows Bleaker After Debate Performance

Former President Barack Obama has privately expressed grave concerns to his allies, stating that President Joe Biden’s chances for reelection have significantly worsened following his faltering debate performance last Thursday. This stark private assessment contrasts sharply with Obama’s more hopeful public remarks, according to sources familiar with his discussions.

Obama confides in allies that Biden’s debate performance hurt his re-election chances https://t.co/DnuOktMRZ6 pic.twitter.com/mVGWmfsK9E — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2024

Insiders, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Obama’s candid comments paint a bleak picture for Biden’s reelection bid. Obama reportedly believes that Biden’s already difficult path to victory has become even more precarious, casting doubt on the campaign’s ability to recover from the recent setbacks.

In a bid to support his embattled former vice president, Obama reached out to Biden by phone after the debate. While offering his support and serving as a private counselor, Obama’s tone reflected the urgency and seriousness of the situation. The specifics of their conversation remain undisclosed, but the call underscores the significant pressure facing Biden and his team.

Biden’s debate performance has sparked widespread concern among political analysts and supporters, with many viewing it as a critical misstep that could jeopardize his campaign. Obama’s private remarks reveal a deeper anxiety about Biden’s viability as a candidate, suggesting that the campaign may be facing an uphill battle with diminishing chances of success.

The Biden campaign now finds itself in a precarious position, needing to urgently rethink its strategy and address the mounting criticisms from all sides. With the election looming, each decision carries immense weight, and the path to securing voter confidence appears increasingly fraught with challenges.

