Top Neurologist Suggests President Biden Shows Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

In a recent interview with NBC News, Dr. Tom Pitts, a board-certified neurologist, suggested that President Joe Biden exhibits symptoms consistent with Parkinson’s disease, despite never having met him in person. Pitts shared his insights with Tom Llamas on “Top Story with Tom Llamas,” expressing concerns about Biden’s neurological health based on his public appearances.

Pitts, who regularly sees patients with similar conditions, highlighted several signs he believes indicate neurodegeneration. “I see him 20 times a day in clinic,” Pitts remarked about Biden’s visible symptoms. He cited word-finding difficulties and described these as classic features of neurodegeneration, specifically pointing to the degeneration of the word retrieval area in the brain. These comments come amid ongoing calls for Biden to withdraw from the Democratic Party ticket, although Biden, 81, remains resolute, asserting he is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump, 78, in the upcoming election.

During the interview, Llamas noted that Biden’s stutter might explain his occasional stumbling over words. However, Pitts argued that the cognitive issues combined with physical behaviors, such as Biden’s “rigidity” in movement and his soft voice, suggest something more severe than a mere stutter. “I could have diagnosed him from across the mall,” Pitts claimed, underscoring his conviction.

The debate intensified following a New York Times report that revealed an expert on Parkinson’s had visited the White House eight times in the last eight months. The president’s physician responded by clarifying that this doctor has been a regular visitor for years due to his broad expertise, which allows him to address a variety of medical concerns.

Amidst the political and public discourse, these medical insights add another layer to the conversation about President Biden’s fitness for office. The ongoing scrutiny of his health continues to be a significant talking point as the election approaches.