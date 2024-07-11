Biden’s Use of Large Print and Photo Instructions Raises Concerns About Cognitive Health

A recent report from Axios revealed that White House staffers are guiding President Joe Biden with large print and photo instructions during public events, sparking questions about his cognitive health. These visual aids, which feature the White House logo and detailed photographs outlining his path to the podium, include explicit instructions such as “Walk to podium,” “View from podium,” and “View from audience.”

SCOOP: For his events, President Biden's staffers prepare a short document with large print and photos that include his precise path to a podium, according to an event template the White House sends to staffers. https://t.co/Zw5252NmHH — Axios (@axios) July 7, 2024

The report also indicates that other prominent figures in the Biden administration employ similar methods to choreograph the president’s movements. One unnamed staffer, who had worked at an event within the last 18 months, expressed astonishment at the meticulous verbal and visual instructions given to Biden, comparing it to preparations for a high-stakes summit rather than a routine fundraiser.

This revelation has intensified concerns about President Biden’s cognitive abilities, especially after his criticized performance in the first presidential debate. These worries have not only been voiced by mainstream media but have also led some Democrats to call for Biden to step down as the party’s nominee. Senior House Democrats, including Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state, and Rep. Mark Takano of California, have reportedly urged party leaders during virtual meetings to end Biden’s re-election campaign.

Adding to this pressure, influential Democratic donors, such as Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, have suggested that it would be beneficial for the party if Biden were to withdraw from the race. Despite these calls, President Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to his campaign, stating that he would only consider stepping down if instructed by divine authority.

During a recent campaign event in Pennsylvania, video footage captured President Biden appearing to ramble while addressing voters, making comments about Philadelphia helping him win senatorial races decades ago in Delaware and emphasizing that he was not joking. These moments have further fueled speculation about his mental acuity and his ability to effectively communicate with voters.

These developments highlight growing uncertainties regarding President Biden’s fitness for office, intensifying debates within political circles about his continued candidacy for re-election.