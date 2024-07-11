Concerned Women for America Launches Prayer and Voting Campaign Ahead of 2024 Election

With only four months remaining until the 2024 presidential election, Concerned Women for America (CWA) is embarking on a bus tour across 12 states, urging U.S. women to pray for the nation and participate in the November 5th vote. The campaign, titled “She Prays She Votes,” aims to combine the power of prayer with political activism.

Penny Nance, CEO and president of CWA, emphasized the significant influence of women who pray for their country, community, and family. “When prayer is combined with political activism, it is a powerful force,” Nance stated in a recent press release.

The “She Prays She Votes” bus tour commenced on Monday at the U.S. Capitol before heading to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, scheduled from July 15 to 18. The vibrant pink bus will travel through key battleground states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. During the tour, CWA, in collaboration with Patriot Mobile, will organize rallies in church parking lots and event halls to motivate conservative Christian women to serve as poll workers or poll watchers on election day.

“This year, the stakes could not be higher, and CWA is doing everything in its power to motivate and activate Christians across the country to get to the polls and vote for men and women who champion their values,” Nance asserted. Reflecting on the past three and a half years, she added, “Unfortunately, Americans have learned the hard lesson that elections have consequences. The policies of the Biden administration and their amen corner in Congress have disrupted our economic security, our national security, and the security and safety of our families.”

Can prayer influence election outcomes? This is the question that CWA aims to address through their campaign, highlighting the intersection of faith and civic duty.