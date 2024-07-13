Donald Trump Rally Disrupted by Apparent Shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania

In an unexpected and chaotic scene at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump was swiftly taken off stage after apparent gunshots were heard. The incident occurred as Trump was presenting a chart on border crossing numbers to his audience.

The unsettling sounds of gunfire erupted, causing Trump to instinctively reach for his neck, where there appeared to be blood on his face. The sudden and alarming situation prompted his security detail to quickly surround him, ushering him to safety behind the riser. Amidst the confusion and fear, screams from the crowd could be heard as the bangs continued.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Despite the dramatic turn of events, the crowd showed their support for Trump, cheering as he managed to get back on his feet and pump his fist in defiance. Following the incident, Trump’s motorcade swiftly departed the venue, with his current condition remaining unknown at the time.

Law enforcement, including the U.S. Secret Service, began to vacate the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage. Efforts to obtain further information from these agencies were initially met with silence.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, upon leaving Mass in Rehoboth Beach, responded with a simple “No” when asked if he had been briefed on the incident, adding a layer of uncertainty to the situation.

This sudden disruption at the rally highlights ongoing concerns regarding the safety and security of public events and the prominent figures who attend them.