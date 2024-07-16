Trump’s Newfound Persona at RNC After Near-Fatal Incident Draws Attention

Former President Donald Trump’s recent appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) has left many talking, particularly NBC’s Katy Tur and Chuck Todd. The pair noted a striking change in Trump’s demeanor following a near-fatal assassination attempt.

Late Monday, Trump made his first public appearance since being shot in the ear, appearing with a bandage and an emotional expression. The crowd at the RNC erupted in applause and support as he took the stage. On “Katy Tur Reports,” both Tur and Todd observed that Trump seemed transformed by the incident, showcasing a more reflective and perhaps softened side.

Tur remarked on Trump’s change, saying, “There’s something different about him. You can see the impact of what he’s been through.” Todd echoed these sentiments, suggesting that surviving such a close call has given Trump a new perspective.

The assassination attempt has undeniably left a mark on Trump, who appeared to struggle with his emotions during his speech. The bullet, which grazed his ear, could have easily been fatal if not for a slight turn of his head at the last moment. Trump’s survival has been described by many, including himself, as miraculous.

Trump addressed the crowd with a tone that many found uncharacteristically somber. “I shouldn’t be here today, but I am. And for that, I am grateful,” he said, referencing the life-threatening event. This near-death experience has seemingly brought a new depth to his public persona, prompting discussions about its potential impact on his political future.

NBC’s coverage highlighted how the former president’s ordeal might reshape his image and influence his approach moving forward. The assassination attempt, coupled with Trump’s emotional response, has added a new layer to the public’s perception of him.