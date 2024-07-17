New Poll Shows Trump Crushing Biden Among Independents by 12 Points

A recent poll has revealed that former President Donald Trump is significantly outperforming President Joe Biden among independent voters, holding a commanding 12-point lead. The poll, conducted by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist, underscores Trump’s strong position as he leads Biden by a notable margin in key voter demographics.

Early Thursday, Trump highlighted the poll results outside the Manhattan courtroom, where jurors are deliberating in his business records trial. “54 to 42,” Trump declared, referring to his lead over Biden among independents. “That’s among independents. That’s the best we’ve ever done, the poll says, among independents.”

The poll results show that Trump has a 4-point lead over Biden overall, demonstrating his robust appeal beyond his core base. Among independents, Trump’s 54% to Biden’s 42% marks a significant advantage, indicating a strong shift in support towards the former president.

Although the poll indicates a statistical tie between Biden and Trump—with Biden at 50% and Trump at 48% within the margin of error—the lead among independents is crucial. This demographic could play a decisive role in the upcoming election, making Trump’s lead particularly significant.

Interestingly, the poll also revealed that both candidates are nearly even among voters with an unfavorable opinion of them, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%. This suggests that while both leaders have their detractors, the independent voter segment could be the key battleground.

Moreover, when considering independent candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, as well as Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Trump still maintains a lead over Biden, 44% to 40%. This scenario further highlights Trump’s strong positioning as the election approaches.

Trump’s continued appeal among independents and his overall lead in the poll signal potential challenges for Biden’s campaign. As both sides gear up for the election, these numbers emphasize the critical role that independent voters will play in determining the outcome.