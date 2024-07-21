Bill Maher Criticizes Biden’s Decision to Retain Secret Service Head After Trump Assassination Attempt

In a fiery segment on his HBO show “Real Time,” liberal comedian Bill Maher took aim at President Joe Biden, accusing him of making the Democratic Party “look bad” by not dismissing the head of the U.S. Secret Service following the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

During the show, Maher pressed Biden’s Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, on why Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle had not been fired. “Should Joe Biden have fired the Secret Service head?” Maher asked. “I mean, I don’t understand that.”

Buttigieg sidestepped the question, emphasizing that his role was in a different department and that there was “a really serious after-action report and process and a whole lot of scrutiny going on there,” referring to the intense investigation surrounding the incident. He added that the event was “under a microscope.”

Maher wasn’t satisfied with this response. “Well, you didn’t need a microscope to see it. The guy was on the roof, you know, like not that far away,” he retorted. “I’ve seen people fired for less, and it just looks bad. It looks like, ‘Well, the other guy from the other party got shot. Well, we’ll look into it if we have time.’”

Despite the heavy criticism and the tragic consequences of the security breach—where one person in the crowd was killed and two others were seriously injured—the Secret Service Director remained resolute. In an interview with ABC News, Cheatle confirmed her intentions to stay on: “I do plan to stay on.”

The would-be assassin, a 20-year-old, exploited gaps in the event’s security, enabling him to climb onto a nearby roof and fire at the former president from a little over a hundred yards away. This lapse has led to overwhelming calls for Cheatle’s resignation, yet the administration has not made any moves to replace her.

This situation has sparked a broader conversation about accountability and leadership within the Secret Service, with critics arguing that such a significant failure should lead to immediate consequences. Maher’s pointed remarks highlight the frustration among some who believe that swift action is necessary to maintain public trust in national security agencies.