Kamala Harris Picks COVID Lockdown Despot Tim Walz, Raising Eyebrows

Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, a move that has sparked significant discussion given Walz’s progressive record. Walz, who was once considered a moderate Democrat during his tenure in the House of Representatives, has shifted leftward during his two terms as governor.

Walz’s transition from moderate to progressive has been marked by his embrace of socialism, which he equates to neighborliness. His administration pursued an aggressive progressive agenda, earning him an F from the Cato Institute on fiscal policy.

A defining moment of Walz’s governorship was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. His approach has been criticized as heavy-handed and excessively restrictive. During the initial spread of the virus, Walz was a staunch advocate for social distancing rules. He publicly expressed concerns about large crowds in outdoor spaces and supported a controversial hotline for reporting neighbors who failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Defending the hotline, Walz argued that it was necessary to “keep their families safe.”

When Republicans urged him to dismantle the hotline, Walz firmly responded, “We’re not going to take down a phone number that people can call to keep their families safe.” This stance, however, was seen by many as indicative of an overreach reminiscent of socialist policies, where citizens are encouraged to report each other for non-compliance with government mandates.

In addition to promoting social distancing, Walz’s administration issued citations for those violating stay-at-home orders and retained the authority to impose $1,000 fines and jail sentences of up to 90 days. His government also implemented strict limits on private indoor gatherings, capping them at 10 people, and outdoor gatherings were limited to 25 people. On July 23, 2020, Walz imposed a statewide mask mandate for most indoor and some outdoor spaces, further intensifying the restrictive measures.

Walz’s policies during the pandemic have been characterized as fundamentally anti-libertarian, stirring controversy among those who prioritize individual freedoms over government intervention. His approach has been a point of contention and will likely be a focal point for Republicans in the upcoming election.

By choosing Walz as her running mate, Harris has aligned herself with a figure who embodies a shift toward