J.D. Vance Defends Trump and Their Policies: Confident in Election Victory

Senator J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate for the upcoming presidential election, faced a barrage of questions on Sunday as he appeared on multiple talk shows, demonstrating unwavering confidence in their campaign’s success. In a pre-recorded interview aired on ABC News, Vance assured viewers that he and Trump were “extremely confident” about their chances of winning the election, despite the intense scrutiny and criticism they have faced.

When asked about their controversial mass deportation plan, Vance was direct in his response. He explained that the plan would begin with achievable steps, primarily focusing on deporting violent criminals and targeting illegal labor that he argues is driving down wages for American workers. “If you make it harder to hire illegal labor, which undercuts the wages of American workers, I think you go a long way to solving the illegal immigration problem,” the Ohio Senator stated. Vance also criticized the media’s focus on the logistics of deporting millions, emphasizing a more practical approach: “Let’s start with 1 million. That’s where Kamala Harris has failed.”

Vance took the opportunity to address the backlash from his previous remarks on “childless cat ladies” and his pro-family stance. He reiterated his belief that those with children have a greater stake in the nation’s future and thus deserve a greater say in its politics, while expressing regret over what he described as the media and the Harris campaign distorting his words. “They turn this into a policy proposal that I never made,” he said, clarifying that his intention was simply to advocate for more pro-family policies.

The Ohio Senator also defended his wife, Usha Vance, who has been the target of racist attacks since becoming more prominent in the public eye. He passionately condemned those attacking his wife, stating, “She’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly.” He further challenged those critics, saying, “If these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me. But don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league.”

When the conversation turned to Trump’s controversial association with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who has made racist remarks about Usha Vance, J.D. Vance downplayed the connection, asserting that Trump “doesn’t know [and] doesn’t care” for Fuentes. He praised Trump’s willingness to talk to anyone, clarifying that conversing with someone doesn’t equate to endorsing their views.

On CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Vance defended Trump’s comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which had sparked controversy. He argued that Trump’s ability to get along with world leaders made him more effective diplomatically, noting that during Trump’s presidency, no countries were invaded. “So maybe [the Democrats] should take a lesson from Trump’s playbook about diplomatic legitimacy, because I think Donald Trump got a lot done because world leaders respected him,” Vance stated.

Vance also defended Trump’s recent offhand remark regarding the potential restriction of the abortion pill, mifepristone. He claimed that the Trump administration’s priority was ensuring the safety and effectiveness of drugs before they reach the market, rather than outright banning them. “He just wants to make sure that drugs are safe and effective before they’re out there in the market, and, of course, that doctors are properly controlling this stuff so that people don’t get hurt,” Vance explained.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Vance expressed eagerness to debate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate. He dismissed Walz’s comments about him as “schoolyard bully stuff,” and insisted that his focus is on improving people’s lives by becoming vice president. Vance also supported Trump’s criticism of Harris’s racial identity, labeling her a “chameleon” who changes her persona depending on her audience. “I believe importantly that President Trump is right that she is a chameleon,” he remarked. “She pretends to be one thing in front of one audience, she pretends to be something different in front of another audience.”

As the campaign continues, Vance’s unwavering support for Trump and their shared policies is likely to remain a focal point in the upcoming election, drawing both praise and criticism from across the political spectrum.