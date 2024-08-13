Trump and Musk Discuss Creating a Government Efficiency Commission to Tackle Wasteful Spending

During a recent conversation on X Spaces, former President Donald Trump expressed his enthusiasm for the idea of a Government Efficiency Commission, which would be dedicated to reducing wasteful government spending. The idea, proposed by tech mogul Elon Musk, came as the two discussed the root causes of inflation and the economic challenges currently facing the United States.

Elon Musk, the owner of X and CEO of companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, laid out his perspective on inflation, attributing it largely to excessive government spending. “Inflation comes from government overspending, because the checks never bounce when it’s written by the government,” Musk explained. He pointed out that when the government spends more than it brings in, it leads to an increase in the money supply. If this increase outpaces the growth of goods and services, inflation is the inevitable result.

Musk further elaborated on the need for fiscal responsibility by proposing the creation of a Government Efficiency Commission. This commission would be tasked with evaluating all government expenditures, identifying areas where spending could be reduced or eliminated, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used more effectively. “We’re currently adding, I think, a trillion dollars to the deficit every roughly every 100 days,” Musk noted, highlighting the urgency of the situation. “And you know, the interest payments on the national debt have now exceeded the defense budget.”

When Musk asked Trump if he agreed with the formation of such a commission, the former president responded with enthusiasm. “Yes,” Trump said, adding that the commission would be an important step in ensuring that taxpayer money is spent wisely. Musk echoed this sentiment, saying, “I think it would be great to just have a Government Efficiency Commission that takes a look at these things and just ensures that the taxpayer money, the taxpayer’s hard-earned money, is spent in a good way.”

Trump, known for his business-minded approach to governance, seemed particularly impressed by Musk’s proposal, calling him “the greatest cutter” in reference to Musk’s ability to streamline operations and eliminate waste. With both figures expressing strong support for the idea, the potential for a Government Efficiency Commission could become a key topic of discussion in future economic policy debates.

The discussion between Trump and Musk reflects a growing concern among many Americans about the government’s fiscal policies and the impact of overspending on the economy. As inflation continues to affect everyday life, particularly in the cost of living, the idea of a commission focused on eliminating wasteful spending could resonate with voters who are looking for practical solutions to economic challenges.