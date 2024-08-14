Biden’s Decision to Skip Key DNC Events Raises Questions About Party Unity

As the Democratic National Convention gets underway, President Joe Biden’s decision to step back from some of the event’s major moments is stirring considerable speculation and concern within the political arena. This move, especially during a critical election season, has led many to question what this might signal about the unity and direction of the Democratic Party.

Politico’s Playbook recently reported that Biden plans to leave the convention early, missing what many see as pivotal moments, including a much-anticipated speech by former President Barack Obama. This decision has ignited discussions about whether Biden’s absence reflects unresolved tensions. Specifically, there’s ongoing speculation that Biden may still feel slighted by Obama’s silence following Biden’s challenging debate with Donald Trump in Atlanta. The lack of a strong defense from his former boss at that moment was noticeable, and some wonder if Biden’s choice to miss Obama’s speech is a subtle acknowledgment of that lingering frustration.

Though Pres. Joe Biden has reportedly come to terms with his decision to withdraw, he’s also said to harbor resentment towards members of his own party. White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire joins Ryan Lizza to discuss. More in today's Daily Briefing: https://t.co/HlSOqds0bC — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) August 14, 2024

Even more critical is the possibility that Biden’s early departure could mean he won’t be present for Vice President Kamala Harris’s formal acceptance of the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential race. This moment, which Biden initiated by endorsing Harris on July 21, is intended to symbolize the passing of the torch to the next generation of Democratic leadership. However, Biden’s absence at this crucial moment could send a message of hesitancy or lack of full endorsement, potentially providing fodder for GOP opponents.

The Harris-Walz campaign team is reportedly on edge about how this scenario might be perceived by both the public and their political adversaries. A no-show from the sitting president at such a symbolic event could be interpreted as a sign of discord or unease within the party, potentially undermining the message of unity that the convention aims to project.

While the White House has confirmed that Biden will deliver a speech at the convention, there remains uncertainty about whether he will stay in Chicago to witness Harris’s nomination acceptance. This ambiguity only adds to the swirling speculation about the implications of his actions.

As the Democratic National Convention continues, all eyes will be on how the party’s leadership navigates these optics. Biden’s choices during this event could have lasting impacts on the narrative surrounding the Democratic campaign heading into the 2024 election.