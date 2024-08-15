California Sheriff Condemns Kamala Harris Political Ad for Misleading Border Security Claims

In a heated response to a new political ad by Vice President Kamala Harris, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has publicly denounced the use of his image in the ad, claiming it distorts the facts and misrepresents his stance on border security. The ad, which seeks to highlight Harris’s record on fighting crime, has drawn sharp criticism from Boudreaux, who asserts that his inclusion in the campaign material was unauthorized and misleading.

California sheriff featured in Kamala Harris campaign ad decries use of image: 'I do not support her' https://t.co/kfjy9VfMU3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 13, 2024

Sheriff Boudreaux, a veteran law enforcement officer with 37 years of service in the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, made it clear that he does not endorse Kamala Harris for any political office, including the presidency. In a statement issued to news outlets, Boudreaux emphasized, “My image is being used without my permission, and I do NOT endorse Harris for President or any other political office.”

The controversy stems from Harris’s visit to California’s Central Valley in 2013 when she served as the state’s attorney general. The political ad features footage of Boudreaux and other law enforcement officers from that time, implying their support for Harris’s efforts in combating violent crime as a “border state prosecutor.” However, Boudreaux has strongly disputed this portrayal, labeling it as “misleading.”

“As a matter of fact, I would like to point out the misleading information projected in that same political ad,” Boudreaux stated. He recounted that Harris’s visit in 2014 was related to a years-long investigation into a multinational drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels and prison gangs. While the operation led to the arrest of 11 individuals, including a suspected kingpin named Jose Magana, Boudreaux contends that Harris’s involvement was minimal and that her commitment to addressing border security issues was lacking.

“The truth is, Harris never cared about the cartels and did nothing to stop people from illegally crossing the border,” Boudreaux asserted, challenging the narrative presented in the ad. His remarks reflect growing dissatisfaction among some law enforcement officials who feel that Harris’s record on crime and border security is being exaggerated for political gain.

The incident has sparked a broader debate about the ethics of using law enforcement officials in political advertising without their consent and raises questions about the accuracy of the claims being made in such ads. As the political landscape heats up, these issues are likely to remain at the forefront of public discourse.