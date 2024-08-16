Leaked Zoom Call Unveils Biden-Harris Campaign’s Secret ‘Disinformation’ Playbook

In a twist straight out of a political thriller, leaked Zoom call videos have surfaced, revealing that the Biden-Harris campaign didn’t just play defense during the 2020 election—they played a whole different game. And it turns out, the name of the game was “Disinformation,” where the rules were simple: If it doesn’t fit the narrative, it’s out.

Leading the charge in this Orwellian operation was Rob Flaherty, the former digital director for the Biden-Harris campaign and current deputy campaign manager for Kamala Harris. According to the leaked footage, Flaherty masterminded a strategy with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to hunt down so-called “misinformation narratives” and ensure they were swiftly flagged and buried by social media giants. The aim? To shield Joe Biden from any online chatter that might raise eyebrows about his cognitive prowess—or lack thereof.

The Zoom call, featuring Flaherty and members of “Hope, Not Hate” (a U.K.-based activist group that’s not exactly known for their love of free speech), was a real eye-opener. Independent journalist Matt Orfalea has been all over this story, pointing out how participants in the call gleefully discussed their ability to shut down conversations that didn’t toe the party line. What counted as “misinformation”? Well, pretty much anything that didn’t paint Biden as a picture of perfect health and honesty.

If you dared to question whether Biden was mentally fit for the presidency, you were likely flagged faster than a suspicious package at the airport. Flaherty and his crew seemed to think this was a genius move, labeling it one of the Democratic Party’s smartest plays. It’s the kind of thing that would make a KGB officer nod in approval—control the narrative, control the people.

Another key player on this Zoom call of champions was Timothy Durigan, the DNC’s lead analyst for its Counter Disinformation Program. Durigan’s job was to make sure that any online narrative that could potentially hurt the campaign didn’t see the light of day. He’s been with the DNC for six years, and this stint of narrative control wasn’t his first rodeo; he even had a role in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Clearly, he knows his way around a censorship strategy.

Then there’s Rebecca Rinkevich, who also participated in this digital smoke-and-mirrors session. Rinkevich was the director of rapid response for the Biden campaign in 2020 and has since moved up the ladder to become the White House deputy director of digital strategy. According to Rinkevich, the campaign didn’t just look at what people were saying—they dug deeper, analyzing “online behavioral cues” to build profiles on users. They examined what kind of content people were consuming, what they were searching for, and the websites they frequented—especially if they dared to question Biden’s mental sharpness. Big Brother, eat your heart out.

These revelations are a stark reminder of the lengths to which political campaigns will go to control the narrative. By slapping the “disinformation” label on anything that didn’t fit their agenda, the Biden-Harris team effectively turned social media platforms into their own personal censors. And if you think that’s a bit heavy-handed, well, welcome to the new age of political spin.