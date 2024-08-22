Donald Trump Criticizes Kamala Harris’s Record, Challenges Her to ‘Fix It’ Now’

In a candid conversation with comedian and podcaster Theo Von, former President Donald Trump did not hold back on his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris, particularly highlighting what he views as her failure to address the very issues she is now campaigning to resolve. Trump’s comments come as Harris seeks to position herself as a leader capable of fixing the nation’s most pressing problems—issues that, according to Trump, have only worsened under her and President Joe Biden’s watch.

“She was considered the worst vice president in the history of our country,” Trump told Von, emphasizing his belief that the current administration represents a “deadly combination” of ineffectiveness. He went further, labeling Biden as “the worst president ever,” a statement that underscores his broader critique of the administration’s handling of domestic and international affairs.

Trump did not mince words when discussing the current state of the country. “We have a country where the borders are bad, where the world is blowing up,” the 45th president said, painting a dire picture of the challenges facing the United States. He then turned his attention directly to Harris, questioning her campaign’s central message of addressing problems she has been in a position to fix for over three years.

“You know what I say about her, ‘Why don’t you do it?’” Trump said, challenging Harris on her record. “She complains about everything, she’s been there for three and a half years. Why don’t you do it?” Trump’s pointed question aimed to highlight what he sees as a disconnect between Harris’s rhetoric and her actions as vice president.

The former president continued to press the issue, suggesting that Harris has had ample opportunity to address the problems she now campaigns on solving. “All you have to do is say, ‘Why don’t you fix it? You could fix it right now,’” Trump added, underscoring his argument that Harris’s promises ring hollow given her current role in the administration.

Trump also criticized Harris for her reluctance to engage with the media and the public, accusing her of avoiding interviews and direct communication. “And she won’t talk to you. She won’t talk to anybody. She won’t be interviewed,” Trump remarked. In response, Von extended an open invitation to Harris, saying, “She’s welcome to come on. I would love to get to talk to her.”

The conversation between Trump and Von wasn’t solely focused on politics; it also touched on more personal topics. Von, who has openly discussed his struggles with sobriety, asked Trump about his late brother, Fred Trump Jr., who battled alcoholism. The exchange offered a glimpse into a different side of Trump, one that acknowledges the challenges of addiction and loss.

As the 2024 election cycle heats up, Trump’s criticisms of Harris and Biden are likely to resonate with voters who share his concerns about the direction of the country. Whether Harris will respond to these challenges or continue to steer clear of direct media engagement remains to be seen.