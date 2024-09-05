Speaker Mike Johnson Pushes for Election Integrity Bill Amid Government Funding Debate

As Congress gears up for its return, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is reportedly considering a bold move to tie election integrity legislation to a short-term spending bill, a strategy that is expected to spark a contentious standoff with Democrats. According to a Labor Day scoop by Punchbowl News, Johnson and fellow Republicans are exploring the idea of combining a government funding extension through March 2025 with the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

House Republicans question Speaker Mike Johnson's govt. funding strategy in @PunchbowlNews Midday. Plus, what’s next for Trump shooting task force:https://t.co/WFP9R3y3M6 pic.twitter.com/PCLBcSM5fV — Punchbowl News (@PunchbowlNews) September 4, 2024

The SAVE Act, which has already passed the GOP-controlled House with support from a few Democrats, seeks to require proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and mandates that states purge non-citizens from their voter rolls. The bill has stalled in the Democrat-led Senate, and the Biden administration has expressed formal opposition, arguing that the measure could disenfranchise eligible voters.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who introduced the SAVE Act, responded to the Punchbowl News report on X, stating, “Recall – the ‘SAVE’ Act (I introduced it – HR8281) passed with 5 Democrats voting for it (and others privately wanting to). If they vote ‘no’ with it attached to a funding bill that funds government to March – it’s pure politics.” Roy’s statement underscores the Republican belief that the legislation is crucial for election integrity, a stance that resonates with a significant portion of the GOP base.

Former President Donald Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House, has publicly urged Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, emphasizing the importance of securing elections from potential fraud. The House Freedom Caucus, which includes Roy among its members, has also voiced strong support for attaching the SAVE Act to any continuing resolution, calling it a priority if individual appropriations bills cannot be passed in time.

Congress faces a September 30 deadline to pass funding legislation to avoid a government shutdown. While Democrats may support a straightforward continuing resolution to keep the government running, they are expected to push back against the inclusion of the SAVE Act. Critics argue that the bill is unnecessary and could impose barriers on legitimate voters, potentially suppressing voter turnout among marginalized communities.

However, the GOP appears prepared for a showdown. Responding to the Punchbowl News report, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) took to X to emphasize the importance of the legislation, saying, “Securing our elections from foreign interference with the SAVE Act is a top priority—and Democrats should have to explain to the American people why they are against it.” Lee’s statement highlights the ongoing debate over voter integrity and the broader political battle that could unfold as lawmakers negotiate the terms of a government funding extension.

If Johnson and his Republican colleagues proceed with their plan, the move could set the stage for a high-stakes confrontation in Congress, pitting the GOP’s push for stricter election laws against Democratic resistance. With government funding and election integrity both on the line, the coming weeks are likely to see intense negotiations and political maneuvering as each side seeks to advance its agenda.