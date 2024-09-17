Chris Cuomo Slams Media Silence on Trump’s Second Assassination Attempt: ‘Unacceptable Lack of Reaction’

The recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the second in just two months, has sparked a debate over the public and media’s muted response. The incident took place while Trump was golfing at his West Palm Beach golf course on Sunday. According to law enforcement, the suspect, armed with an “AK-47-style rifle,” was hiding in the bushes before fleeing the scene. Chris Cuomo, a prominent media personality, expressed his frustration with the lack of reaction to the incident during his Monday night segment.

Cuomo disclosed that he reached out to Trump to check on his well-being following the attempt. He voiced his concerns, stating that the tepid response from both media and political figures was deeply troubling. “‘Oh, but the guy didn’t even shoot,’ what if it was your father?” Cuomo questioned. “Or what if it was Kamala Harris, or President Biden? God forbid. You think that it would be almost a shoulder shrug and more talk about the Secret Service and allocation of funds than just how crazy it is that this is what’s happening in our country? That reaction of ‘well, come on, don’t make too much of it,’ he had an AK-47 pointed at him!”

Chris Cuomo called Donald Trump after second assassination attempt: “I am ashamed of what’s happening” pic.twitter.com/4emsQ1Ke3g — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 17, 2024

Cuomo’s pointed remarks underscore a broader issue of perceived bias in the media’s coverage of threats against political figures. He argued that the incident, which could have had catastrophic consequences, is being downplayed to an unacceptable degree. “The reaction is unacceptable, and it’s the second time media and political players have gotten away with playing down what should be a cause for panic,” Cuomo asserted.

This latest incident adds to the ongoing debate about the security of high-profile political figures and the public’s desensitization to violence. With the suspect still at large, concerns about the safety of former President Trump and the broader implications for public figures continue to grow. Cuomo’s comments serve as a reminder that the safety of any political figure, regardless of party affiliation, should be taken seriously and not minimized.

The repeated assassination attempts against Trump highlight significant security concerns and raise questions about how threats against political figures are handled in the media. As the nation grapples with these incidents, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of public officials and the appropriate response from both law enforcement and the public.