Disturbing ICE Data Shows Thousands of Convicted Migrants Living in U.S. Under Harris-Biden Watch

A newly published report from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sent shockwaves across the country, revealing that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants convicted of serious crimes, including homicide and sexual assault, are currently residing within the United States. The alarming data was made public by Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), sparking renewed debate over the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border crisis and immigration policies.

Gonzales, who shared the data with his followers on social media, expressed outrage over the sheer number of convicted criminals living freely within American borders. “As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket – 13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!” Gonzales posted. His post underscored his concerns for the safety of American communities, raising alarm over what many see as a growing national security issue.

In March, I requested data from the Biden-Harris administration on how many illegal immigrants with a criminal history have been released in our communities. I just received an answer this week: Over 662,000. Remember this as VP Harris tries to tout the adminstrations’… pic.twitter.com/PKFakM8TQb — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) September 27, 2024

The Biden administration, which has faced criticism for its approach to border enforcement, continues to grapple with millions of illegal border crossings since 2021. While Biden officials have maintained that many of the illegal migrants are seeking asylum, the system is backlogged, leaving these individuals in the U.S. for years before their cases can be heard. Critics argue that this prolonged wait time has allowed dangerous criminals to slip through the cracks and embed themselves in American society.

The data released by ICE paints a concerning picture. In addition to the 13,099 convicted murderers, the report identified 1,845 noncitizens accused of homicide and over 20,000 illegal immigrants convicted of or suspected of committing rape. Further, more than 100,000 migrants convicted of or accused of assault are living across the country, adding to fears about the safety of U.S. citizens.

Sanctuary cities, which refuse to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, have become focal points of concern in the wake of the ICE report. These jurisdictions, including large states like California, New York, and Illinois, have been accused of sheltering migrant criminals. ICE acting director Patrick Lechleitner pointed out the potential dangers these policies pose, stating, “Sanctuary policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities.” He acknowledged the challenge local law enforcement faces in maintaining trust with immigrant populations but stressed the importance of cooperation in keeping communities safe.

This sentiment was echoed by former ICE field office director John Fabbricatore, who took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden’s approach to immigration enforcement. Fabbricatore accused the administration of failing to protect Americans, stating that the White House had “opened the border, closed ICE detention centers, slowed deportations, and released murderers back to the street instead of removing them.”

Vice President Harris, who has been tasked with addressing the root causes of migration, has faced growing scrutiny over the border crisis. Following the release of this latest ICE data, many are questioning the effectiveness of her leadership in addressing the surge of illegal immigrants, especially those with criminal backgrounds. Former President Donald Trump was quick to chime in, criticizing the administration’s policies and timing. “Nobody who has allowed this to happen to our Country is fit to be President of the United States! Bad timing for her to show up to the Border today, after not going for four years,” Trump posted on social media.

With the release of this ICE data, the pressure is mounting on the Biden administration to reassess its border policies and find a way to address the growing number of convicted criminals living in the U.S. illegally. As the nation prepares for the 2024 election, border security and immigration enforcement are likely to remain hot-button issues, with many voters demanding stronger action to protect American communities.