Trump Vows Strong Tariffs to Protect U.S. Auto Jobs at Warren Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a Warren, Michigan town hall, with Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) by his side, addressing a crowd of supporters and auto industry workers. Trump, who has consistently voiced his concerns over American jobs being outsourced, took aim at the increasing number of car manufacturers shifting operations overseas.

“Year by year, all the time, we’re losing our companies that make our cars, make the autos. A lot of them are going to Mexico now, and it’s Mexico through China because China owns the factories,” Trump said, highlighting his belief that the U.S. auto industry is under threat from foreign manufacturers. His message was clear: these factories would not have relocated if his administration were still in charge. “They wouldn’t have done it with me,” he added.

Trump’s focus on the auto industry in Michigan, a state with a deep-rooted history in car manufacturing, is no coincidence. Michigan is home to major players like Ford Motor Company, which remains one of the state’s largest employers. Many in the audience, whose livelihoods depend on the strength of the auto sector, applauded as Trump outlined his plan to impose “very heavy tariffs” on cars imported from foreign factories, specifically targeting vehicles manufactured in Mexico and China.

“It’s not going to happen because we’re going to put very heavy tariffs on those cars coming across the border, and we’re not gonna let that happen,” Trump concluded, cementing his stance that he would protect American jobs and the local economy.

The shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) was another key point of discussion. With the Biden administration pushing for an EV transition, many Republican voters have voiced concerns over the rapid phasing out of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Trump reassured his supporters that his policies would resist these changes, maintaining a market where gas and hybrid vehicles remain accessible and affordable.

Adding a moment of levity to the event, Sen. Blackburn echoed a line that resonated with the crowd. Borrowing a popular quote from Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers, she remarked, “The most expensive vehicle you drive in 2024 is the grocery cart,” drawing laughter from both Trump and the audience. She emphasized Trump’s commitment to reducing inflation, adding, “And Donald Trump is going to get those grocery prices down.”

The town hall served as an opportunity for Trump to connect with Michigan’s auto workers and reinforce his America-first economic policies. His promises to protect the auto industry and combat inflation aligned well with the concerns of his audience, as they continue to face economic challenges. The message was clear: under a Trump administration, American workers and businesses would be prioritized, especially in states like Michigan, where the auto industry is a backbone of the economy.