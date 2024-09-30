Trump Slams Kamala Harris Over Fracking Stance in Pennsylvania Rally

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris during a fiery speech in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, accusing her of vowing to “ban fracking” and threatening the state’s energy economy. In his remarks, Trump positioned himself as a staunch advocate for Pennsylvania’s energy workers, emphasizing the vital role that fracking and fossil fuels play in the state’s prosperity.

Trump reminded the crowd of Harris’s previous statements, accusing her of being consistently opposed to the oil and gas industry. “Lyin’ Kamala vowed to repeatedly ban fracking and she imposed a natural gas export ban. That was a killer that is starving your state right now of your wealth, and wealth that you deserve,” Trump said, referring to policies he claims would harm the economic wellbeing of Pennsylvania.

Harris, who ran for president in 2019, had indeed called for an end to fracking during her campaign, a position that has drawn significant criticism in energy-dependent states like Pennsylvania. As Trump pointed out, Harris has since claimed she never supported an outright ban on fracking, but her past statements on fossil fuels continue to fuel controversy.

The debate over fracking remains a hot-button issue in Pennsylvania, where the energy industry is a significant contributor to the local economy. Trump made clear his intent to bolster the state’s energy sector if re-elected, promising to support fracking, drilling, and natural gas production in an effort to bring jobs and wealth back to the state. “When I win, we will get Pennsylvania energy workers, fracking, drilling, pumping, and producing like they have never produced before,” Trump assured the audience, reiterating his stance as a defender of American energy independence.

Harris’s stance on the Green New Deal also drew criticism from Trump during the rally. He warned that her policies, if implemented, would “obliterate the economy” of Pennsylvania, putting thousands of jobs at risk and damaging the energy sector that many in the state rely on. Trump painted Harris’s environmental agenda as overly radical and out of touch with the needs of working-class Americans in states like Pennsylvania.

Trump’s focus on fracking and energy policy is part of a broader strategy to win over voters in swing states like Pennsylvania, where the future of energy production is a critical issue. As the 2024 election approaches, the battle lines over fossil fuels, energy jobs, and environmental policies are sharpening, with Trump betting that his support for fracking will resonate with voters in key states.

Trump’s remarks in Erie highlight the political divide over energy policy, with the former president aligning himself with energy workers and casting Harris as an opponent of their livelihoods. As the campaign season heats up, energy issues will continue to play a central role in the battle for Pennsylvania and other swing states that depend on fossil fuel production.