As catastrophic flooding ravages parts of North Carolina and Tennessee following Hurricane Helene, President Joe Biden spent much of the weekend at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The Category 4 hurricane hit the southeastern United States, causing deadly flooding, particularly in the Appalachian valleys, leaving dozens dead, and isolating communities like Asheville, North Carolina.

On Friday, a day after the storm made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region, Biden’s public schedule showed his departure to Rehoboth Beach for a weekend trip, while recovery efforts intensified across the storm-affected areas. However, the president cut his beach trip short, returning to Washington earlier than expected on Sunday due to mounting tensions in the Middle East. Nonetheless, the timing of his beach visit amid the widespread destruction has sparked criticism from those who expected a more immediate response to the crisis unfolding at home.

The scale of the devastation from Hurricane Helene has been described as “Biblical” by local officials, especially in North Carolina’s Buncombe County, where Asheville is struggling to survive amid destroyed infrastructure. Ryan Cole, the assistant director for emergency services in Buncombe County, underscored the severity of the situation, stating, “We’ve had Biblical flooding here, and it has been extremely significant.” Roads have been washed away, power and communication lines knocked out, and emergency services have had to airlift supplies into the region. Asheville, a city known for its vibrant community and tourism, is now largely cut off from the outside world.

Despite the devastation, some have pointed to the timing of Biden’s beach retreat as ill-advised, raising questions about the administration’s priorities during a natural disaster of this scale. While federal and state agencies continue their efforts to assist the hardest-hit areas, with rescue and relief operations underway, many Americans are expressing frustration, arguing that the president should have remained in Washington to oversee a more immediate federal response.

As of Sunday morning, the death toll continued to rise across the southeastern United States, with search and rescue operations still in progress. Local and state emergency services are scrambling to contain the damage and deliver aid to the most isolated regions. The storm’s torrential rain caused flash flooding and landslides, making it difficult for first responders to reach many areas. Emergency personnel, like Cole, are working tirelessly, but the destruction left by Hurricane Helene will require long-term recovery efforts.

The juxtaposition of Biden’s weekend at the beach with the crisis in Appalachia has led to growing dissatisfaction, particularly among residents in the flood-ravaged areas. Many believe that the president’s early return to Washington was too little, too late, as communities continue to suffer from the aftermath of the storm.

The recovery process for these devastated regions will be long and challenging, with many now hoping that the federal government will intensify its support for states like North Carolina and Tennessee. Biden’s handling of the situation in the days to come will be closely watched, as the administration works to navigate both the immediate challenges of disaster relief and the broader political implications of the president’s perceived absence during such a critical time.