Kamala Harris Admits Sleep Deprivation Played Role in Tim Walz VP Pick

Vice President Kamala Harris recently opened up about the personal struggles she faced after President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from his re-election campaign, revealing that sleepless nights and exhaustion contributed to her choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Harris shared her experience during a candid interview on the “All The Smoke” podcast, hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Rule number 1 to keeping your mental: don't read the comments ????? Full 50 minute interview with Kamala Harris now live on YouTube / AllTheSmokeProductions pic.twitter.com/db9786TOVL — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) October 1, 2024

Harris described the chaotic few weeks following Biden’s surprising decision not to seek another term, a revelation that placed her in the spotlight as the leading Democratic candidate. “From the time that the president called me and told me he wasn’t running, it’s just like everything was in speedy, speedy motion, and I was not sleeping so well,” Harris admitted during the interview. She recounted how sleep deprivation began to take a toll on her decision-making process.

The Vice President shared a humorous and unexpected moment during this time when she got out of bed after only a few hours of sleep to cook. “One morning I just got up — I don’t know, I had maybe a few hours of sleep, and I just went out and got a pork roast and started marinating it,” Harris explained. The impromptu cooking session served as a way to calm her nerves amidst the whirlwind of political decisions she faced.

While Harris’ candid remarks painted a relatable picture of stress and sleep deprivation, her admission that fatigue influenced her pick of Tim Walz as her vice-presidential candidate raised eyebrows. She described the selection as a “gut decision” that came on the morning of August 6, following her pork roast cooking session, when she publicly announced Walz as her choice for running mate.

Critics have been quick to question the impact of Harris’ sleep-deprived state on such a crucial decision, but her supporters argue that it humanizes the Vice President and highlights the intense pressures of high office. Harris has long been known for her resilience and determination, traits that continue to define her leadership style during this pivotal time in her political career.

As Harris prepares to face the challenges of the upcoming election, her frank discussion about personal struggles may resonate with voters seeking transparency and authenticity in their leaders. However, the timing and implications of her decision-making process are sure to remain a topic of debate in the months to come.