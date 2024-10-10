AM Teamsters Union President Slams Democrats After Kamala Harris Fails to Win Endorsement

In a rare rebuke of his own political party, Teamsters president Sean O’Brien has publicly criticized the Democratic Party, blaming them for losing the support of one of the nation’s largest labor unions. O’Brien’s comments came after Kamala Harris, the party’s 2024 presidential nominee, failed to secure the endorsement of the powerful Teamsters union, marking the first time since 1996 that a Democratic candidate has not been backed by the group.

“I’m a Democrat, but they have f—ed us over for the last 40 years,” O’Brien declared during an appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast. His frustration with the party reflects growing discontent among labor unions that have traditionally supported Democratic candidates but are now seeing a shift in rank-and-file sentiment.

O’Brien went further, questioning the Democratic Party’s commitment to working-class Americans and criticizing their relationship with corporate interests. “People say the Democratic Party is the party of the working people—they’re bought and paid for by Big Tech,” O’Brien stated, suggesting that the party has strayed from its roots. This dissatisfaction has become more apparent as internal union polling showed that nearly 60% of Teamsters members support Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, while only 34% back Harris.

The lack of union support for Harris is a significant blow to her campaign, especially considering the historical relationship between Democrats and labor unions. Harris’s poor polling among union households, as reported by CNN, has set off alarms within the Democratic establishment. Some Democratic leaders have even called the shift a “red flag,” highlighting the challenges she faces in energizing key voter blocs.

O’Brien, who spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, emphasized that the blame lies not with his union members but with the Democratic Party itself. “And the Democrats, if 60 percent of our members aren’t supporting you, the f—ing system is broken, and you need to fix it. Stop pointing fingers at Sean O’Brien, stop pointing fingers at the Teamsters union. Look in the mirror.”

While the Teamsters declined to endorse either candidate in the upcoming election, the union’s financial contributions tell an interesting story. According to O’Brien, under his leadership, the Teamsters have donated $15.7 million to Democratic causes over the past two and a half years, compared to just $340,000 to the Republican Party. Despite these contributions, O’Brien’s remarks signal a growing rift between organized labor and the Democratic Party.

The Teamsters president’s critique is part of a larger trend in which Republicans are positioning themselves as the new party of the working class. O’Brien noted the opportunity for Republicans to seize this mantle, saying, “And you’ve got the Republicans who are now saying, ‘Hey, we want to be the working class party,’ right? And, okay, you’ve got a great opportunity right now to do that.”

Harris’s campaign is now facing the challenge of mending its relationship with unions, particularly as working-class voters become more critical of the party’s platform. The lack of union support, combined with declining enthusiasm among core Democratic constituencies, could pose a significant hurdle for the vice president’s path to the White House in 2024.