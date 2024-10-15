Pelosi Admits Role in Biden’s Ouster as Harris Takes Over Democratic Ticket

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently confirmed lingering tension between herself and President Joe Biden, stemming from her role in what some insiders describe as a strategic coup within the Democratic Party. Speaking on The Guardian’s Politics Weekly America podcast with journalist Jonathan Freedland, Pelosi revealed that Biden has not spoken to her since being pushed out of the 2024 presidential race. “Not since then, no,” she stated, before adding, “But I’m prayerful about it.”

Reports dating back to July suggest that Pelosi played a pivotal role in Biden’s withdrawal after a chaotic primary debate against former President Donald Trump. The debate exposed Biden’s cognitive struggles, eroding the party’s ability to shield him from public scrutiny. Pelosi reportedly confronted Biden with an ultimatum: withdraw from the race or risk the release of internal polls demonstrating he had little chance of defeating Trump.

While Pelosi initially denied involvement, insiders allege her ultimatum forced Biden’s exit, marking the end of his reelection bid. Pelosi’s maneuvering paved the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to assume the top spot on the Democratic ticket, despite earning no votes in the primary process.

During the interview, Pelosi was transparent about her motivations. “Elections are decisions,” she said. “You decide to win.” She went on to emphasize that ousting Biden was not a matter of concern for the nation’s well-being but a tactical move to secure victory against Trump. “Donald Trump will never set foot in the White House again as president of the United States or in any other capacity,” she declared.

Pelosi’s blunt acknowledgment sheds light on the Democratic Party’s strategy, which prioritized electability over loyalty to its incumbent president. “When you make a decision, you have to make every decision in favor of winning,” Pelosi stated. “And the most important decision of all is the candidate.”

This shift has ignited fresh debate about the party’s commitment to democracy, given that Biden—chosen by Democratic voters—was ultimately replaced by Harris, who had struggled to gain traction in the primaries. The situation reveals the internal pressures within the party, where strategic calculations take precedence over voter choice in the race to prevent a Trump victory.

The behind-the-scenes efforts to sideline Biden raise questions about the future of party unity and how voters will respond to these developments as the general election approaches. Pelosi’s admission serves as a reminder of the high-stakes maneuvering that takes place behind closed doors in American politics, where every decision is a calculated move aimed at ensuring victory, no matter the cost.