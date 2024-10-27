Bill Maher Praises Trump’s McDonald’s Stop, Criticizes Kamala Harris for Skipping Joe Rogan Interview

On the latest episode of “Real Time,” host Bill Maher voiced his support for former President Donald Trump’s recent campaign stop at McDonald’s, calling it “brilliant” for connecting with everyday Americans. Maher also took a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris for declining an invitation to appear on Joe Rogan’s widely popular podcast, suggesting she missed a significant opportunity to engage with a broader audience.

During the online “Overtime” segment, Maher addressed a question from the audience about Trump’s appearance on Rogan’s show and whether Harris made a “mistake” by opting out. “Yeah, I think it is a mistake,” Maher stated. “It’s a mistake she didn’t do this show either.” The exchange highlighted Maher’s belief that Harris could benefit from more direct engagement with voters, particularly through unconventional platforms like Rogan’s podcast.

When Democratic Colorado Governor Jared Polis asked Maher if he had extended an invitation to Harris for his own show, Maher replied, “Of course! We would’ve rebooked you for her, I hate to say,” hinting at his willingness to prioritize an appearance by Harris.

Trump’s three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, released online Friday night, has been praised as a savvy move by his campaign. The long-form conversation allowed Trump to discuss his policies, address criticisms, and connect with Rogan’s massive audience. The former president’s willingness to engage in such an extensive interview demonstrated his ability to tap into diverse media platforms, reaching an audience that might include undecided voters and those outside traditional conservative circles.

Trump’s recent McDonald’s campaign stop has also been seen as a strategic move, showcasing him in a relatable, down-to-earth setting that resonates with average Americans. Maher commended the former president’s approach, viewing it as an effective way to humanize himself and connect with voters on a personal level. “Brilliant,” Maher called it, underscoring his view that such tactics give Trump a powerful advantage.

After reports surfaced about potential discussions between Harris’s campaign and Rogan’s team, a spokesperson later stated that the vice president would not appear on the podcast, citing “scheduling” conflicts. Critics argue that Harris’s decision may alienate some voters who value Rogan’s unfiltered, in-depth interview style. Maher’s comments reflect the sentiment of those who feel Harris missed a valuable opportunity to reach a wider and potentially more diverse audience.

Joe Rogan’s platform, known for its broad reach and appeal across the political spectrum, has become a powerful venue for public figures to share their views in a conversational setting that resonates with millions. By declining the invitation, Harris may have forfeited a chance to counter public perceptions and connect with Rogan’s large, engaged listener base.

Maher’s critiques add to a growing chorus of voices encouraging the Harris campaign to broaden its media approach. Many analysts believe that her decision to forgo a Rogan interview could affect her ability to attract independent and undecided voters, who might be more receptive to a personal, long-form conversation. As the election approaches, the choice to avoid certain platforms might impact her appeal to voters looking for a more direct connection with the vice president.

As Trump continues to leverage a range of media platforms to expand his reach, Maher’s comments suggest that Harris could benefit from taking a similar approach. Engaging with unconventional outlets like Rogan’s show might not only help Harris appeal to undecided voters but also show her willingness to address a broader spectrum of viewpoints.