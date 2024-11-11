Trump Mocks Harris’s $20 Million Campaign Debt, Suggests GOP Assistance

In a recent social media post, President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign finances, highlighting her $20 million debt despite substantial fundraising efforts. Trump expressed surprise at the Democratic Party’s financial shortfall, stating, “I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over.”

Harris’s campaign raised over $1 billion in the months leading up to the election, surpassing Trump’s fundraising. However, reports indicate that her campaign concluded with a significant debt of $20 million.

Trump’s remarks underscore the financial challenges faced by Harris’s campaign, despite its substantial fundraising achievements. The President-elect’s comments also highlight the importance of financial management in political campaigns.