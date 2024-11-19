Putin Lowers Nuclear Threshold in Response To Biden’s New Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to the United States, announcing a revised nuclear doctrine that significantly lowers the threshold for deploying nuclear weapons. The announcement comes just days after reports surfaced that the Biden administration allowed Ukraine to use American missiles in strikes deep into Russian territory. This shift underscores escalating tensions between the world’s largest nuclear power and its Western adversaries.

The updated doctrine, formally titled “The Basics of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence,” introduces a broader range of scenarios that could provoke a nuclear response from Russia. According to the policy, Russia would consider using nuclear weapons if it, or its ally Belarus, faced aggression involving conventional weapons that posed a “critical threat” to their sovereignty or territorial integrity. The 2024 update expands on the 2020 version, which was primarily focused on retaliation to nuclear attacks or existential threats to the Russian state.

One of the most notable changes in the doctrine is its stance on joint attacks. Russia now considers any conventional assault by a non-nuclear power, if supported by a nuclear state, as a combined attack warranting a nuclear response. Additionally, the doctrine specifies that mass aerospace strikes—using aircraft, cruise missiles, or drones that breach Russian borders—could also justify deploying nuclear weapons.

“Aggression against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies on the part of any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state is considered as their joint attack,” the document states. Furthermore, military action by any coalition or bloc against Russia or its allies would be regarded as aggression by the coalition as a whole. This language underscores Moscow’s determination to deter any Western involvement in its sphere of influence, particularly as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

The revised doctrine represents a significant escalation in Russia’s nuclear posture. By including broader scenarios such as coalition-backed conventional attacks, Putin signals a clear warning to NATO and its allies. Western leaders must now navigate a more precarious geopolitical landscape where even non-nuclear confrontations carry the risk of triggering catastrophic consequences.

As tensions rise and nuclear policies evolve, global stability remains uncertain. Putin’s latest announcement raises the stakes for diplomatic negotiations and strategic decision-making in the ongoing conflict between Russia and the West.