Donald Trump Joins Elon Musk for Starship’s Record-Breaking Test Flight

President-elect Donald Trump attended SpaceX’s latest Starship test launch on Tuesday, joining SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and a group of Trump supporters, including high-profile Republican figures, at the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The event marked a significant moment in the ongoing development of Musk’s ambitious plans to make space travel reusable and interplanetary.

WATCH LIVE: Trump attends SpaceX Starship’s latest test launch https://t.co/WI8DMZYja2 — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2024

At 5 p.m. ET, SpaceX launched its Starship rocket in a high-stakes test flight designed to push the limits of its technology. While SpaceX had previously achieved a successful booster catch using its “Mechazilla” claws, the company opted for a controlled water landing in the Indian Ocean this time after analyzing real-time flight data. Despite the missed booster catch, the test showcased groundbreaking advancements in propulsion and reusability systems, including a flawless “flip” landing maneuver.

The Starship craft flew at supersonic speeds, maintaining stability as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at a steeper angle than before. A last-minute rocket restart flipped the vessel vertically, allowing it to land intact in the ocean—a testament to SpaceX’s engineering prowess. Musk hailed the flight as another crucial step in making Starship a fully reusable spacecraft, a cornerstone of his vision for human colonization of other planets.

Elon Musk, a known supporter of Trump’s policies, celebrated the milestone alongside the president-elect, Donald Trump Jr., Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND). Musk has been a regular presence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence since Election Day and has reportedly contributed millions to a pro-Trump super PAC. His alignment with Trump’s administration signals a potential era of collaboration between government and private enterprise in the race to dominate space exploration.

“Successful ocean landing of Starship! We will do one more ocean landing of the ship. If that goes well, then SpaceX will attempt to catch the ship with the tower,” Musk posted on X, emphasizing his confidence in SpaceX’s rapid progress. This test marks SpaceX’s fastest turnaround for a Starship launch, demonstrating the company’s capacity for consistent innovation.

Trump’s presence at the event underscores the administration’s support for technological advancements and space exploration as key components of future economic growth and national security. With Musk leading the charge and Trump backing initiatives to bolster private-sector innovation, this partnership could redefine the trajectory of space exploration in the coming years.

As SpaceX prepares for its next test, the promise of reusable rockets and interplanetary travel feels closer than ever, positioning Musk’s vision and Trump’s administration as pivotal players in shaping the future of space travel.