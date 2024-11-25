Majority of Voters Approve Donald Trump’s Presidential Transition, New Poll Shows

A new poll reveals that a majority of Americans approve of how President-elect Donald Trump is managing his presidential transition. According to a CBS News/YouGov survey conducted from November 19-22, 59 percent of the 2,232 American adults polled expressed approval of Trump’s transition efforts, while 41 percent disapproved.

A CBS News poll finds most Americans approve of how Donald Trump is handling his presidential transition. https://t.co/OvYskl66W7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2024

The results indicate that Trump’s approach to preparing for his upcoming presidency has garnered positive reception among a significant portion of the population. The poll also highlights public opinion on Trump’s potential cabinet picks, with particular focus on Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who has been floated as a candidate for secretary of state.

Forty-four percent of respondents said that Rubio’s potential nomination would be a “good choice,” with 75 percent of Trump voters agreeing. Conversely, 25 percent of overall respondents did not support Rubio for the role, including 5 percent of Trump voters. Meanwhile, 31 percent of those polled said they had not heard enough about the matter to form an opinion, a sentiment echoed by 19 percent of Trump voters.

The findings underscore a mix of optimism and caution as the president-elect assembles his team. With strong approval ratings for his transition efforts, Trump appears to be resonating with a significant portion of Americans, particularly his voter base. However, the level of uncertainty reflected in the number of respondents who “have not heard enough” suggests that some key decisions may still require greater public communication and transparency.

As Trump’s inauguration approaches, his ability to maintain or increase approval ratings will likely depend on how effectively he continues to address public expectations and navigate high-stakes decisions, including key cabinet appointments.