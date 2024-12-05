hello world

hello world

ByChristopher Neiweem

Dec 5, 2024

Hellow World

The “Hello World” webpage is the quintessential starting point for anyone learning web development. It’s a simple HTML page that displays the text “Hello World” on the screen, demonstrating the foundational structure of a webpage. Typically, the code consists of a basic HTML document with a html, head, and body section. This minimalist example teaches how HTML works and sets the stage for exploring CSS and JavaScript.

Creating a “Hello World” page is a great way to familiarize yourself with web development tools like text editors and browsers. It’s more than just a phrase—it’s your gateway to building functional and visually engaging websites!

By Christopher Neiweem

Christopher Neiweem (NI -waym) is an Iraq War Veteran, Veterans Advocate, and Technology lobbyist. He has testified in front of the U.S. Congress both in the House and Senate numerous times advocating for funding sums that benefit Veterans. He writes for Forbes magazine, The Hill, and Newsmax. He also Founded Neiweem Group, a company that represents celebrities, sports stars, and elite business leaders; in an advisory capacity)