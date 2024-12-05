Hellow World

The “Hello World” webpage is the quintessential starting point for anyone learning web development. It’s a simple HTML page that displays the text “Hello World” on the screen, demonstrating the foundational structure of a webpage. Typically, the code consists of a basic HTML document with a html, head, and body section. This minimalist example teaches how HTML works and sets the stage for exploring CSS and JavaScript.

Creating a “Hello World” page is a great way to familiarize yourself with web development tools like text editors and browsers. It’s more than just a phrase—it’s your gateway to building functional and visually engaging websites!