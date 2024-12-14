Biden Administration Accused of Sabotaging Border Wall Efforts Ahead of Trump’s Return

The Biden administration has come under fire for reportedly auctioning off unused border wall materials, sparking allegations from lawmakers and border agents that the move is aimed at obstructing President-elect Donald Trump’s ability to restart construction. The materials, initially funded during Trump’s first term, are being sold through the government auction site GovPlanet, often starting at just $5 per bid.

Biden admin quietly clears away border wall parts for auction ahead of Trump’s second term https://t.co/Yr3qBpMNmn pic.twitter.com/NDM4LsoblA — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2024

Reports from anonymous Border Patrol agents reveal that the dismantling of unused wall sections is happening at multiple stations, including Nogales, Tucson, and Three Points. The materials are being hauled to Arizona by government contractor DP Trucking, LLC, with the goal of clearing them from the border before Christmas.

One Border Patrol agent estimated that roughly half a mile of unused wall panels is being removed each day, claiming, “They’re pulling it all off the border.” Critics argue this effort is a calculated move by the Biden administration to complicate Trump’s plans to resume construction, a cornerstone of his immigration policy and re-election campaign.

“When Trump comes back and wants to restart the wall, he’s going to have to fight for the funding all over again,” the agent explained. Lawmakers, particularly Republicans, have echoed this concern, accusing the administration of wasting taxpayer money and undermining border security.

Republican estimates suggest that approximately $300 million worth of wall materials have been left to rust or auctioned off, a decision they say undermines the previous administration’s efforts to fortify the southern border. Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) criticized the Biden administration for reversing Trump-era policies, stating, “Any last-ditch attempt to obstruct this mandate by the Biden Administration would be a direct affront to the will of the people.”

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced his intention to bid on the auctioned materials, with plans to donate them to Trump’s incoming administration. “I will bid on all of that wall, and we will buy it in Texas,” Patrick declared, adding, “I’ve got a billion dollars in my pocket to do it.”

Patrick’s bold commitment reflects the urgency many Republicans feel about addressing border security ahead of Trump’s second term. Trump has vowed to continue building the border wall, a central promise from his 2016 and 2024 campaigns.

The sale of border wall materials highlights the deep partisan divide over immigration policy. While the Biden administration argues for alternative approaches to border security, critics see this move as a deliberate attempt to sabotage Trump’s legacy and prevent progress on the border wall. The fate of the southern border remains a critical issue for the incoming administration and a rallying point for Trump’s supporters.