Billionaires Flock to Trump: Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg Join Mar-a-Lago Talks

The billionaire elite are drawing closer to President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to begin his second term in office. On Thursday, Trump highlighted this growing interest with a brief yet telling post: “EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MY FRIEND!!!” While seemingly lighthearted, the message came on the heels of significant meetings at Mar-a-Lago involving some of the world’s most influential tech leaders and business moguls.

On Wednesday evening, Trump dined with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago. This meeting follows Trump’s recent announcement that Bezos would be visiting him—a notable turn of events given the historically tense relationship between the two. During Trump’s previous term, Bezos-owned The Washington Post often took a critical stance on Trump’s policies. However, as the political landscape shifted, The Post notably refrained from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the recent election cycle, a move that some interpreted as a pivot away from prior positions.

Bezos, reflecting on Trump’s agenda for his second term, remarked, “He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I’m going to help him.” This pragmatic approach underscores a broader trend among tech leaders seeking to align with the incoming administration.

National Public Radio reported that Bezos, along with other billionaires including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, plans to contribute to Trump’s inauguration fund. Additionally, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to meet with Trump in the coming days. These engagements suggest a coordinated effort among tech leaders to establish connections with the new administration.

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk also attended Wednesday’s dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Musk, known for his direct approach and forward-thinking strategies, described the meeting as a “great conversation.” His close ties to Trump are evident, as Musk is set to co-lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Musk’s involvement positions him as one of Trump’s key allies in shaping the administration’s agenda.

Zuckerberg, who previously visited Mar-a-Lago in November following Trump’s victory, has also signaled a willingness to engage with the administration. NPR highlighted Zuckerberg’s planned donation to the inauguration fund, further solidifying his efforts to stay connected to the incoming administration.

These meetings underscore a convergence of power between the billionaire class and Trump’s administration, signaling a potential shift in the tech and regulatory landscape. As influential figures like Bezos, Musk, and Zuckerberg align themselves with the president-elect, the intersection of business and politics continues to shape the nation’s future.