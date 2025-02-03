Elon Musk Backs Plan to Shut Down USAID, Calls It ‘Beyond Repair’

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) may soon face its biggest challenge yet as Elon Musk and President Donald Trump appear aligned on a plan to shut it down. During a conversation on X Spaces, Musk did not hold back in his assessment of the agency, likening it not to a contaminated apple but to “a bowl of worms.”

“There is no apple,” Musk stated, arguing that the agency has become so dysfunctional and inefficient that it cannot be salvaged. His remarks come as part of his broader role in leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative aimed at cutting wasteful government spending and streamlining federal operations.

USAID, which oversees billions of dollars in foreign aid and development programs, has long been a point of contention among fiscal conservatives, who argue that it lacks oversight and often funds initiatives with little measurable impact. The agency’s defenders counter that its work is critical to global stability, humanitarian efforts, and U.S. diplomatic relations.

With Musk’s influence in Washington growing, and the Trump administration eager to rein in government spending, USAID could be one of the first agencies targeted for elimination. The question now is whether lawmakers will back such a dramatic move, or if opposition will stall the effort before it gains momentum.