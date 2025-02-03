Trump’s Tariff Plan Aims to Fix Trade Imbalance, Not Raise Prices

Critics are quick to claim that Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs will drive up prices for American consumers, blaming them for worsening inflation that took off under Joe Biden’s administration. But that argument ignores both economic history and basic trade principles—tariffs are designed to protect American jobs, businesses, and national interests, not make goods more expensive.

Even Biden’s own Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, admitted that tariffs do not automatically raise consumer prices. “I don’t believe that American consumers will see any meaningful increase in the prices that they face,” she stated last year. And it’s worth noting that Biden himself extended Trump’s China tariffs, with former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explaining that the policy was about “protecting American workers, protecting American businesses.”

Those tariffs, first introduced under Trump’s presidency, had a major impact—reducing Chinese exports to the U.S. by 25% and shrinking the trade deficit with China by 35%. So why is there a push to frame Trump’s tariff strategy as an economic threat? The mainstream narrative conveniently ignores the bigger picture.

Tariffs exist to correct unfair trade practices and force foreign nations to compete fairly. Countries like China have long exploited their workers, undercut U.S. prices, and stolen American intellectual property—costing the U.S. economy between $225 billion and $600 billion annually, according to a 2017 government study. American consumers may enjoy cheap products, but at what cost? Reports from Chinese sweatshops reveal workers writing pleas for help hidden inside products, describing themselves as “slaves” who suffer beatings, long hours, and near-zero wages.

A strong tariff policy is about more than just economics—it’s about American sovereignty. The U.S. has run a trade deficit since 1976, meaning it consistently imports more than it exports. That weakens job growth and allows foreign investors to buy up U.S. assets, threatening long-term economic independence.

The bottom line? Trump’s tariffs are not about raising prices—they are about leveling the playing field and protecting America’s workforce. While the left pushes misleading narratives, the data shows tariffs have already benefited American industry and could be a key tool in reducing dependence on unfair foreign trade.